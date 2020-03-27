‘I Sweep The House, Clean The Garden’: Kapil Urges All to Stay In

Former India skipper Kapil Dev has urged countrymen to stay indoors during the lockdown which according to him has become the "lifeline for mankind" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kapil, during the lockdown which has been imposed to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, people should stay at home as that is the least they can do to combat the disease which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

"You are supposed to stay at home. So, stay at home. It is the least one can do to help the competent and relevant authorities to fight this life-threatening virus," Kapil told Sportstar.