Twitter Lauds Hardik’s 14-Ball 37 as MI Pile 78 in Last 5 Overs
Hardik Pandya smashed 5 sixes in the last 3 overs of the MI innings as Mumbai Indians made 55 runs in 18 balls.
Mumbai Indians batsman Hardik Pandya smashed 37 runs off 14 balls at a strike rate of 264 as his team smashed 92 runs in the last six and 78 in the last 5 overs of their innings against the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Thursday.
After being rested for two games, Hardik came back into the playing XI and came into bat in the 17th over. Along with the left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan, Pandya took the mantle into his own hands, as he smashed 5 sixes in his 14-ball knock.
Twitter lauded Pandya’s six-hitting ability and his consistency with it as whenever Mumbai Indians lose a couple of wickets more coming into the last 5-6 overs.
Netizens also appreciated the depth in the MI batting line-up, saying that it is scary when on a day Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard get out without scoring, they still reach 200.
Along with Hardik, Ishan Kishan also starred with a 30-ball 55 and played an important innings to give MI’s scorecard a lift after a slight hiccup, when they lost 2 wickets in consecutive overs.
Here are some of the reactions of fans and experts:
