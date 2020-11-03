Twitter Excited Rohit is Back for MI, Hopes He Gets India Call Too

Rohit Sharma was back captaining the Mumbai Indians (MI) for their final league game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. After missing a few games for his side due to a hamstring injury, Sharma was named in the MI lineup and as a result, was seen at the toss.

Netizens on Twitter were excited to see Rohit back in MI colours and hoped that now he is fit and ready to play, he will also get selected in India squads for the tour of Australia.

There has been a lot of confusion and mystery around Rohit’s injury and the seriousness of it. While him being back in the playing XI will put the fitness question to rest, the onus now shifts to the selectors. Asked at the toss if everything is fit and fine, Rohit said, “Looks like that.”