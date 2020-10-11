Twitter Celebrates Rahul Tewatia’s Match-Winning Knock vs SRH
Tewatia hit 45 runs off 28 balls as he stitched an unbeaten 47-ball 87-run partnership with Riyan Parag
Rahul Tewatia starred again for the Rajasthan Royals in a successful chase with an unbeaten 45 runs off 28 balls and was also adjudged player of the match. After coming in at the score of 78/5, he along with Parag stitched a 47-ball 85-run partnership to take their team over the line. The win ended the team’s four-match losing streak.
After doing the rebuilding task, both Parag and Tewatia started going from the 16th over. The Haryana cricketer hit a six on the first ball of the 17th over and in the next, bowled by Rashid Khan, he plundered three fours of three balls to bring the game back in Royals’ reach. And, Parag ended with hitting the winning six, who ended up with 42* off 26 balls.
The fans, cricketers and experts went berserk in praising Tewatia as he shines again in the death overs in a Royals win. Here are some of the reactions on his innings and the partnership between both him and Parag:
