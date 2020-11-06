‘Shocking Decision’: Twitter on Warner’s Inconclusive Dismissal

However, soon after that he said that this was a decision that could have gone either way depending on what people think.

However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating with Mbangwa, ended the controversy on TV saying the umpire's decision needs to be respected.

Netizens, too, weren’t pleased with the decision as the evidence that everyone saw was inconclusive and such decisions generally go in the batsman’s favour. Moreover, the on-field decision was not out and when the third umpires don’t get enough conclusive evidence to overturn the decision, it should have remained the same way.

Also, being it a knockout game, the users on Twitter suggested that this decision could have a big say in determining the result of the game since Warner can be the difference between winning and losing.

Here are some of the reactions: