Not Karthik, Pietersen Says This Youngster Should be KKR Captain
Kevin Pietersen believes a 21-year-old should be leading Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.
According to former England cricketer and commentator Kevin Pietersen, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik should be replaced as Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain by a much younger teammate of his.
KKR registered their maiden win of the season on Saturday, 26 September, as opener Shubman Gill's unbeaten 70 guided the team to a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi.
The 21-year-old Gill's unbeaten 92-run stand with England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan helped KKR survive a short scare as they chased down SRH's 142-run total in 18 overs.
During the game, Pietersen posted a tweet saying Gill should be leading the franchise. “He should be the captain of KKR – Shubman Gill,” the Englishman wrote in a tweet.
At the post-match presentation ceremony, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said that he wants Gill to enjoy his cricket journey.
"It feels good to see the youngsters doing well. I want Gill to enjoy his journey in cricket," said Karthik.
Gill was player of the match for his batting performance. "I've practiced power-hitting a lot in the past couple of years. I think it was really important for our team to get this win. We bowled really well, it had to be backed by our batting performance," said Shubman.
"[Morgan] was batting so well. There weren't any long conversations. As an opener it is my job to see the team through," he added.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.