Not Karthik, Pietersen Says This Youngster Should be KKR Captain

According to former England cricketer and commentator Kevin Pietersen, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik should be replaced as Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain by a much younger teammate of his.

KKR registered their maiden win of the season on Saturday, 26 September, as opener Shubman Gill's unbeaten 70 guided the team to a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi.

The 21-year-old Gill's unbeaten 92-run stand with England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan helped KKR survive a short scare as they chased down SRH's 142-run total in 18 overs.

During the game, Pietersen posted a tweet saying Gill should be leading the franchise. “He should be the captain of KKR – Shubman Gill,” the Englishman wrote in a tweet.