#CSKForever Trends on Twitter After CSK’s Early Exit From IPL 2020
Fans came out in support as after losing 8 matches in this IPL, CSK are all but out of the playoffs race.
#CSKForever started trending on Twitter after Chennai Super Kings lost their match against the Mumbai Indians on Friday, 23 October, in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
CSK has lost eight games in this season in the 11 games they played till now and would not be able to make the playoffs for the first time ever in the IPL.
In the previous 10 seasons that they have featured in, they have qualified for the top 4 every single time and have won the tournament thrice out of those.
The franchise has one of the strongest and loyal fan bases, with its #WhistlePodu Army and the CSKians. After the 10-wicket loss against MI, the fans of their ‘Thala’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the team CSK came out in unanimous support.
After seeing Dhoni, seemingly distraught at the post-match interview but still displaying a smile, the fans said that they can’t see the legend like this. They said that when they can support and stand with their team when they were doing well, they also have to stay with them in their tough times.
Here are some of the reactions from the fans:
