CSKForever Trends on Twitter After CSK’s Early Exit From IPL 2020

#CSKForever started trending on Twitter after Chennai Super Kings lost their match against the Mumbai Indians on Friday, 23 October, in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK has lost eight games in this season in the 11 games they played till now and would not be able to make the playoffs for the first time ever in the IPL.

In the previous 10 seasons that they have featured in, they have qualified for the top 4 every single time and have won the tournament thrice out of those.