‘World’s Best T20 Team!’: Twitter Celebrates MI’s Big Win Over DC
Netizens said that the strength and power that MI possesses, it can take on any side in in the World in this format.
Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 and thereby became the first team to seal their place in the final of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
After smashing 200 runs in the first innings, MI bowlers sent the DC batsmen packing in the powerplay itself as they were 3 wickets down at the score of 0 only. Some fight from Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel gave DC a respite as they were staring down the barrel pretty early in their batting innings, but wasn’t enough as they fell short by 57 runs off the target.
MI have been one side, who has decimated the oppositions left, right and centre in this season of the IPL. Whenever the opposition has a sniff back into the game, they come back harder and force them into submission. By the virtue of this win, Mumbai Indians have stormed into their 6th IPL final, previously having won 4 out of their 5 appearances.
Whenever they are in a bit of trouble, someone or the other stands up for them and takes matter into his own hands to see their side through. Netizens opined that Mumbai Indians are the ‘Best T20 team in the World’ and can take on any side in franchise leagues or at the international level. From opening batsmen to an envious middle-order and a world-class opening bowling combination, MI has every base covered with top quality players.
The strength and the power this MI line-up possesses, the users on Twitter said that the fifth title is not that far away from the men in blue and wished the other side good luck, which will face that strong a team in the final.
Here are some of the reactions of the fans and the experts:
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.