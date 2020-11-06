‘World’s Best T20 Team!’: Twitter Celebrates MI’s Big Win Over DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 and thereby became the first team to seal their place in the final of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After smashing 200 runs in the first innings, MI bowlers sent the DC batsmen packing in the powerplay itself as they were 3 wickets down at the score of 0 only. Some fight from Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel gave DC a respite as they were staring down the barrel pretty early in their batting innings, but wasn’t enough as they fell short by 57 runs off the target.

MI have been one side, who has decimated the oppositions left, right and centre in this season of the IPL. Whenever the opposition has a sniff back into the game, they come back harder and force them into submission. By the virtue of this win, Mumbai Indians have stormed into their 6th IPL final, previously having won 4 out of their 5 appearances.