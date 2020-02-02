Shastri, Kohli Lead Applause for India’s Landmark Series Win in NZ

Indian coach Ravi Shastri led the applause for his team as they completed a 5-0 whitewash over New Zealand on Sunday. India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the 5th T20I in Mount Maunganui and thus became the first team to whitewash the Kiwis in their own backyard in a T20I series.

"Incredible last three games. Well done #TeamIndia 5-0 #NZvIND (sic.)" tweeted Shastri.