Honoured to Have Been Mentioned by PM: Anil Kumble

"Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking," ha added.

Kumble suffered a fractured jaw while batting in the Antigua Test in 2002 against the West Indies.

The legendary spinner was ruled out of the remainder of the tour as he had to undergo surgery, but showed grit of the highest order as he emerged out of the pavilion with a bandage around his face.

Kumble bowled 14 consecutive overs, and also claimed the wicket of Brian Lara for just 4. The match ended in a draw.