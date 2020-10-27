Goswami, Banerjee, Manna Hoardings Get Prominence During Puja 

The 2020 Durga Puja has been celebrated in a subdued manner with the streets not thronged by people in the City of Joy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, while the people of West Bengal celebrated the festival in the safe confines of their homes, the football governing body of the state has taken it upon itself to reach out to the masses.

Outside two of the more popular Durga Puja pandals - in Ahiritola and Chetla - one could see giant arched gateways proclaiming the love of football that the state has shown for more than a century, through IFA (Indian Football Association) banners.

Beside these arches another hoarding commemorates two of the greatest footballers that the country has ever produced - Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee.