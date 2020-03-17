Glenn Maxwell Dons Indian Look For His Engagement Ceremony

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently sported an Indian look during his Indian-style engagement ceremony to his long-time partner Vini Raman in Melbourne.

Pictures of Maxwell with Vini from their engagement ceremony emerged on social media where the Australian cricketer was spotted sporting a "sherwani" and a "tilak" on his forehead.

Vini, on Sunday, posted a picture from their engagement on her Instagram handle and in the caption, she expressed her gratitude towards her family and friends who attended the party.