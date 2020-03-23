Gautam Gambhir Sounds Stern Warning to Those Evading Quarantine

"Khud bhee jayenge aur parivaar ko bhee leke jayenge, quarantine or jail (either you go to quarantine with family or you go to jail," wrote Gambhir on Twitter.

"Don't be a threat to society. We are fighting for our existence, not for our livelihood. Follow the government's lockdown guidelines," he added.

With the global death toll passing 15,000, 19 Indian states have announced lockdown.

The Indian cricket board also advised citizens to stay at home.

"If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance," the BCCI tweeted.