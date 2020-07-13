‘Talked About Hair’: Gambhir Recalls Days With Dhoni as Roommate

"So, we removed the bed out of the room and then we slept on the floor on the mattresses and it was a great moment because we both were young," he added.

Meanwhile, former Proteas captain and current Director of Cricket South Africa Graeme Smith said it is hard to find anyone in world cricket that didn't get along with Dhoni.

"I seriously doubt that you probably find anyone in world cricket that didn't get on with MS. He went about his business. He was calm, he was collected," Smith said.

Dhoni, who made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh, has so far played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for India, amassing over 17,000 international runs. He has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.