Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly's Biopic Will be Produced by Luv Films

Ganguly played in 113 Tests and scored 7,212 runs for India while finishing with 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs.

The Prince of Kolkata as he was fondly known, was also one of the most successful captains for India, taking the team to the final of the ODI World Cup in 2003 and to greater heights in Tests.

The likes of MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, hockey player Sandeep Singh, Saina Nehwal, Milkha Singh, Mary Kom are among some athletes on whom sports biopics that have already been made in Bollywood.