Fan Breaches Security, Enters Modi Stadium Pitch to Meet Kohli

For a moment in the third session of the first day of the third Test in Ahmedabad, the crowd followed the fate of a young man who was caught for breaching the security and running up to India skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli gestured to the young man to stay away and as he turned back to run back to the stands, he was caught by the security and whisked away through a passage that divided the Reliance end stand with another. The fans at the base of both stands rushed to the end to follow the treatment that the security would deal to them.