Dinner Invite From Milkha Priceless, Says Man Who Broke His Record

Former athlete Paramjeet Singh said he was honoured to be invited by Milkha Singh for dinner at his residence in Chandigarh after he broke the legend's 38-year-old national record in 400 metres at a domestic meet in 1998.

"Since I was the first athlete to break Milkha Singh's 400m record of 45.73 seconds, he invited me and my coach Harbans Singh to his residence in Chandigarh for dinner in 1998. During discussion, he told me that his will to win was key to his success despite inadequate facilities in late 1960s," recalls Paramjeet of his first meeting with Milkha, who passed away in Chandigarh on Friday night at the age of 91.