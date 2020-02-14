Dhoni’s Instagram Post of Tiger Goes Viral
Former India captain MS Dhoni on Friday posted an image of a tiger that he said he had spotted at the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.
Dhoni rarely posts anything on social media and when he does, it tends to go viral, which was the case this time too.
The 38-year-old's long sabbatical from all forms of cricket has led to questions being raised about his future with the Indian team. He last played for India in the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup in July. Since then, Rishabh Pant, and later KL Rahul, have taken up wicket-keeping responsibilities for India in limited overs cricket.
Dhoni is expected to return to the cricket field for Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 Indian Premier League.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )