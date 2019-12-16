Dhoni Gets Nostalgic, Shares a Throwback Video with Wife Sakshi

While most of the Indian cricketers frequently post about their personal and professional life across various social media platforms, former India skipper MS Dhoni tries to keep everything a secret and rarely there comes a moment when he expresses something on his official Twitter, Instagram or Facebook account.

Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India's semi-final exit from the World Cup in England in July and also missed the West Indies tour and home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, on Monday shared a throwback video of his wife -- Sakshi Singh Dhoni and himself, where the couple are seen preparing for an ad shoot at a petrol pump.