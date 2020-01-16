‘Waiting for Virat to Invite Me For Dinner,’ Says Warner

David Warner’s unbeaten 258-run stand with skipper Aaron Finch helped Australia beat India in the ODI series opener on Tuesday but in a video posted by his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the opening batsman talks about his relationship with the Indian skipper off the field.

‘The biggest thing about him is that he’s a competitor. The way he goes about it, he’s got a humble nature about him but on the field, he’s determined to always win. Sometimes, we head-butt on the field. When we’re on the field, we’re looking at each other, smiling, nodding and if it’s quiet, it’s quiet,’ says Warner in the video.