Darren Lehmann to Be Off Social Media After Twitter Account Hack

Former Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann has decided to "take a break from social media" after his Twitter account got hacked.

Lehmann, whose account has now been restored, said he took the decision as the hacking took toll on him.

On Monday, Lehmann's Twitter account was hacked and hackers posted derogatory messages from the handle after changing the profile name and display picture. The confirmation was made by Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Brisbane Heats where Lehmann is currently serving as the head coach.