Tim Paine Recalls ‘Babysitting’ Incident With Rishabh Pant

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's photo with Tim Paine's kids and wife got viral on social media as the Australia Test captain's wife captioned the post 'Best babysitter'.

Pant and Paine were engaged in an on-field sledging during India's last visit to Australia which caught everybody's eyes.

Paine's wife, Bonnie shared the picture on her Instagram page to continue the banter and Paine got back during commentary in the ongoing Big Bash League.

“I don’t think she was watching,” Paine said in commentary for the Big Bash League on Channel 7.