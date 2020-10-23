Big Bash League 10 to Feature Three Overseas Players in Playing XI

In a first, teams will be allowed to feature as many as three overseas players in their playing XIs in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The decision was confirmed soon after the signing of England opener Jason Roy by Perth Scorchers.

"Third international spot added to BBL 10 squads. Clubs can play three overseas players at once for the first time," BBL stated on their official Twitter handle.

The introduction of an additional squad position will increase squad sizes to 19 players this year.