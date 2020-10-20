PV Sindhu Calls Out Journalist for Report on Rift in Her Family

Badminton star PV Sindhu has called out a journalist for his fake claims of Sindhu travelling to London due to rifts in her family.

Quashing a news report which suggested that her exit from the national camp may have been due to rifts in her family, Sindhu revealed that she has travelled to London, United Kingdom, with her parents' consent.

In a series of tweets, Sindhu wrote that she is in London to work on her recovery and nutrition and said, “I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard.”