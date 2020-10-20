PV Sindhu Calls Out Journalist for Report on Rift in Her Family
Sindhu wrote that she is working with GSSI, London, to focus on her recovery and nutrition with her parents consent.
Badminton star PV Sindhu has called out a journalist for his fake claims of Sindhu travelling to London due to rifts in her family.
Quashing a news report which suggested that her exit from the national camp may have been due to rifts in her family, Sindhu revealed that she has travelled to London, United Kingdom, with her parents' consent.
In a series of tweets, Sindhu wrote that she is in London to work on her recovery and nutrition and said, “I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard.”
She continued writing that hers is a close-knit family, and she is in touch with them.
Sindhu also said that she does not have any issues with her coach Pullela Gopichand or the training facility at the academy and warned the journalist of legal actions for spreading false news.
The reports of the rift arose when Sindhu left the ongoing national camp for Olympic hopefuls and travelled to London and sources said she has been in the city for at least 10 days now. But she put a picture on Monday, 19 October, saying that she is in London working on her nutrition and recovery with the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI), London.
The shuttler had pulled out of the recent Denmark Open and has not participated in any competitive tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
