Anti-Government Slogans Raised During India vs SL Match in Assam
Anti-government slogans were raised during the first T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday, 5 January, at the ACA Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
Ahead of the game, the Assam Cricket Association had banned posters and sketch pens of any kind fearing the protests.
The giant screen in the stadium displayed the visuals of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma – who were sitting in the VIP stands – after which the crowd started raising anti-government slogans.
Here’s a video of the incident:
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb were also present in the stadium.
During the break, when the screen flashed the visuals of all the VIPs present in the stadium, the crowd started shouting, “Sarbananda Sonowal go back, Himanta Biswa go back”.
There were rumours that the first T20 would be postponed owing to the security concerns in the state but the Assam Cricket Association said that all the rumours were false and baseless.
The match was called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy rains.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)