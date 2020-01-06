Anti-Government Slogans Raised During India vs SL Match in Assam

Anti-government slogans were raised during the first T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday, 5 January, at the ACA Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Ahead of the game, the Assam Cricket Association had banned posters and sketch pens of any kind fearing the protests.

The giant screen in the stadium displayed the visuals of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma – who were sitting in the VIP stands – after which the crowd started raising anti-government slogans.