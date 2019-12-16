AAP MLA was Instigating Young Children: Gambhir Over Jamia Protest
Former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has alleged that the protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act was politicised by the Aam Aadmi Party.
Speaking on yesterday's protest near Jamia Nagar area, Gambhir said: "The most unfortunate thing was a video which I had tweeted where an AAP MLA was instigating young children. You want to do politics on the shoulders of young children who have come to build their future."
“Everyone has contributed to the growth of the country and people have all the right to demonstrate but in a peaceful manner. The government will definitely listen to you," Gambhir added.
Speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP MP said, "When you talk about the CAA, it is not against people and it is not about taking citizenship from any Indian but it is about giving citizenship."
Several students and police personnel were injured after a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday, 15 December.
