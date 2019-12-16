AAP MLA was Instigating Young Children: Gambhir Over Jamia Protest

Former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has alleged that the protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act was politicised by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Speaking on yesterday's protest near Jamia Nagar area, Gambhir said: "The most unfortunate thing was a video which I had tweeted where an AAP MLA was instigating young children. You want to do politics on the shoulders of young children who have come to build their future."