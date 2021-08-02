Recommend Shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma for Tokyo Paralympics: SC to PCI
The PCI has been directed to report compliance of the order by Tuesday.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 August, directed the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to recommend the name of five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma as an additional participant in the 50 meter parashooter event in the Tokyo Paralympics.
The PCI has been directed to report compliance of the order by Tuesday.
The Paralympics are slated to begin on 24 August, and Monday was the last day for recommending names for the events.
THE TOP COURT'S ORDER
Hearing an urgent petition filed by Sharma, a top court bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari passed the direction on Monday afternoon.
The bench also, as per LiveLaw, recorded in its order that there was not any representation for the PCI. Sharma’s counsel Vikas Singh’s junior had, however, intimated them about the proceedings.
While passing it’s direction, the bench, as per LiveLaw, took note of the fact that the High Court had found the PCI’s decision to exclude Sharma to be erroneous.
SHARMA'S PLEA
Sharma had, as per IANS, challenged an order by the Delhi High Court, which posted the hearing on his plea to non-selection for hearing on 6 August, contending that last date of selection for shooting in Tokyo Paralympic is 2 August. He had pointed out that if the matter is heard on 6 August, it would make the plea infructuous.
"The petitioner humbly seeks intervention of this court in the present matter as the legitimate opportunity of the petitioner to participate in Tokyo Paralympics in R7 event and consequently bring laurels to the country will be lost if the arbitrary, discriminatory and capricious selection of the shooter in R7 event by the selection committee of PCI is allowed.”Naresh Kumar Sharma’s plea
Sharma is an Arjuna Award winner. He had alleged that the PCI’s decision of not selecting him for the Tokyo event was “arbitrary and biased”.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.