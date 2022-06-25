Paris Olympics: IOC To Host Boxing Competitions & Qualifiers Itself, Without IBA

"Whether or not boxing will be included on the sports programme of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 will be discussed at a later stage," the IOC said.



Concerning the planned IBA qualification pathway to Paris 2024, the IOC EB noted that no host-city agreements had been signed for the qualification competitions and that there was an insufficient number of certified referees and judges to deliver the planned events.



McConnell said the panel that will decide on the alternate model for organising boxing competitions in Paris will also decide on how to utilise the services of the certified referees and judges that are associated with the IBA.



The IOC decision throws the sport of boxing into turmoil once again, around six months before the qualification programme for the Paris Olympics was set to start.