Want to Finish the Bout in the First Round: Ritu Phogat

It took Ritu Phogat about three minutes to open her mixed martial arts (MMA) account in November 2019 and she doesn't want her second fight in the One Championship stable to last more than that.

Ritu, the third sister of the famous Phogat family of wrestlers, will face Chinese Taipei's Wu Chiao Chen on 28 February at the ‘One: King of the Jungle’ in Singapore.

Ritu says that her training since her previous bout involved more focus on striking, a skill that is completely absent in wrestling but is integral to MMA. But she admits that her wrestling foundation gives her an advantage.

"Yes it does help me a lot. Seven out of the top 10 fighters in MMA are those who came from a wrestling background. For me that is a big benefit," Ritu said in New Delhi, where she held her first open workout session on Wednesday.