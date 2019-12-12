Viswanathan Anand Opens Up on Chequered History With His Rivals

I soon realized that the best way to find distance from the torturous feeling was by getting a change of air and diving into a tournament. At the crash-and-burn London Chess Classic less than a month after the match in Chennai, Kramnik made me see why skipping the Candidates tournament in Khanty-Mansiysk the following year was a lousy idea. My relationship with Kramnik had evolved vastly since we’d played each other in Bonn. Four months after that match, when we met again in the gym during the Amber Tournament, we just couldn’t stop talking. He’d recently become a father then and clearly, we’d both moved on from the Bonn match. His voluntary assistance during my 2010 World Championship game against Topalov cranked our friendship up a notch. There was no longer a pressing need to view each other as sworn rivals either, since young players with robust ratings were now dotting the chess ecosystem.

The logic he used to prise open my mind to the idea of competing at the tournament was simple: I’d already hit rock bottom and nothing I did now could make it worse. It was my chance to be in a tournament where I’d be left completely alone, free from any kind of pressure. It would just be me and my chess. I suppose I saw reason in what he was saying. I’d also come to understand that, in two years’ time, I would probably not qualify for the Candidates again even if I wanted to play it. In life, we can’t always pick our moments. Sometimes, it happens the other way around.