Three Indian Participants to Head to US for WWE Performance Center
Gurvinder Singh, Sukhwinder Grewal and Laxmi Kant Rajpoot are the first of the shortlisted participants to head to the US for the WWE Performance Center, it was announced on Wednesday, 29 January.
Selected from the WWE India Tryouts in March 2019, that saw one of the highest number of participants apply, these three wrestlers emerged victorious.
Loading...
Sukhwinder from Ludhiana is another titanic trainee of Khali, standing 7 feet and 2 inches and tipping the scales at 340 lbs.
Twenty five-year-old Laxmi comes to Orlando from Banda and has athletic experience in javelin throwing and taekwondo.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )