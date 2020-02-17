Koneru Humpy Wins Cairns Cup Tournament

India's woman chess Grand Master (GM) Koneru Humpy won the Cairns Cup tournament following a draw against compatriot Dronavalli Harika in the ninth and final round.

Humpy, who was crowned world champion in the last week of December 2019, finished the tournament with six points.

Reigning world champion Ju Wenjun finished second with 5.5 points after winning her final round game against Russia's Alexandra Kosteniuk (5 points).