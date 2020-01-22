Khelo India Youth Games Concludes, Maharashtra Retains Trophy

"We have been developing infrastructure in the field of sports. Assam government is developing 52 new stadiums across the state at an expenditure of Rs 520 crore," he informed.

Along with the Assam ministers, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameswar Teli was also present during the closing ceremony, marked by a spectacular performance by Chinese Wushu martial artistes.

Close to 6,800 athletes from 37 states and union territories competed across 20 sports disciplines in Khelo India Youth Games, which began on 10 January.