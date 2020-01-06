India’s Magesh Chandran Wins Hastings International Chess Title

India's P Magesh Chandran remained unbeaten in nine rounds to win the title in the 95th edition of the prestigious Hastings International Chess Congress in Hastings, England.

The 36-year old Grand Master with a FIDE rating of 2479, remained unbeaten and finished in clear first place with 7.5 points from nine games after securing a 33-move draw in the final round against compatriot G A Stany, also a GM on Sunday, 5 January.

He beat fellow Indian GM Deep Sengupta in the eighth round.