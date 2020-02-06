Gianna Bryant’s School Retires Her No. 2 Basketball Jersey

Gianna Bryant’s school on Wednesday night retired her No. 2 basketball jersey in a ceremony as they paid tribute to her.

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas where he was being accompanied by his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

According to a www.today.com report, students and staff of Harbor Day School in Newport Beach paid glowing tribute to Gianna and how she always was a leader.