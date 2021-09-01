Discipline & Hard Work Essential to Make a Career in Sport: Ritu Phogat

While most of her family stayed on with the grand old sport of wrestling, Ritu Phogat challenged herself further by moving to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Having changed tracks in 2019, she is now three bouts away from the ONE Championship Atomweight crown.

The 27-year-old ‘Indian Tigress’ is back in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix following a comprehensive victory over Lin Heqin in July.

Ahead of her bout against China’s Meng Bo, Ritu explained that she is focused on her goal, despite the troubles of the COVID-19 pandemic. She will face the second ranked Meng Bo in the quarterfinal round on September 3 at ONE: EMPOWER, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Excerpts from the interview: