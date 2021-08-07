Didn't Drive the Ball Well in Final Round: Aditi After Finishing Fourth at Tokyo

Yeah, I mean 15 was okay, it was nothing, I mean I was just scrambling, I was in between clubs so I hit one more and it went over. But I don't think it was that bad. I still made a par, so it's fine. But just generally like 15 also I missed the fairway so I was just missing so many fairways. The front nine I just hit one and I think the back nine I must have hit maybe a couple more, maybe three or four more. So, that was what was bad today, kind of put me out of position so I couldn't get close to the flag.