Anand to Play First On-Board Game in Croatia Grand Chess Tour

The added attraction in the blitz section is the presence of chess legend and former World Champion Garry Kasparov, who enters as a wildcard player invited by the organisers.



Anand and Kasparov have waged many memorable battles including the PCA World Championships final on the 107th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York in September-October 1995.

Anand will be participating in both Rapid and Blitz competition in Croatia.



Anand is in Croatia for the last few days, getting acclimatised and fulfilling the regulations related to COVID-19 protocols. The rapid section will be played from July 7 to 9 while the blitz games will be held on July 10 and 11.



The 51-year-old chess maestro from Chennai will be hoping to get some good results in the on-board games after having been fairly active in online chess.