After Qatar Cancels MotoGP Due to Coronavirus, Thailand Postpones
Thailand's MotoGP was postponed over the new coronavirus on Monday as motorcycling's premier championship took its second hit in two days from the deadly outbreak.
A day after the season-opening Qatar MotoGP was axed, Thailand organisers postponed the 20-22 March race in Buriram without setting a new date.
"It's because of the coronavirus," added Anutin, who is also Thailand's deputy prime minister and health minister. "We need to postpone it today until further notice."
The move means both of the season's first two races have been shelved. The next race on the schedule is in Austin, Texas on 5 April.
The opening race of the MotoGP season in Qatar, which was scheduled to take place on 8 March, was cancelled.
"The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has resulted in Qatar travel restrictions being brought into force that affect passengers from Italy, amongst other countries. As of today, all passengers arriving at Doha on direct flights from Italy, or having been in Italy in the past 2 weeks, will be taken straight to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days," said the statement.
This could also put renewed focus on Formula One, whose season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on 15 March.
The Chinese F1 Grand Prix has already been postponed, and Vietnam is due to host its inaugural race in Hanoi on 5 April.
The virus originating from China, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, has had a heavy impact on sports events, forcing a long list of postponements and cancellations.
"The committee decided to postpone the race due to the widespread of COVID-19 around the world," Anutin said in an organising committee statement.
Even last week Thai MotoGP organisers were upbeat, pledging extra health measures like temperature checks, facemasks and hand sanitisers.
Anutin himself had vowed "no cancellation" on Friday.
But on Sunday, Thailand's health ministry said a 35-year-old Thai man passed away due to complications caused by the coronavirus.
"Things change every day and it has become pandemic," Anutin told AFP on Monday. "We have to go along with the circumstances worldwide and it (postponement) is in the best interests of the nation as well as the participants."
Italian drivers play a "vital role in the championship", said the international motorcycling federation on Sunday following the cancellation of the race in Qatar, which is restricting arrivals from Italy.
Thailand currently has 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The bulk of those infected are Chinese tourists or Thais who've come into contact with travellers.
Much of Thailand's tourism sector is reliant on Chinese holidaymakers, and the country anticipates shedding five million visitors this year due to the virus -- a revenue hit of more than $8 billion.
The MotoGP event in Buriram brought in three billion baht ($94 million) each of the last two years it was held, Anutin said last week.
