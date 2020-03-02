After Qatar Cancels MotoGP Due to Coronavirus, Thailand Postpones

"The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has resulted in Qatar travel restrictions being brought into force that affect passengers from Italy, amongst other countries. As of today, all passengers arriving at Doha on direct flights from Italy, or having been in Italy in the past 2 weeks, will be taken straight to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days," said the statement.

This could also put renewed focus on Formula One, whose season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on 15 March.

The Chinese F1 Grand Prix has already been postponed, and Vietnam is due to host its inaugural race in Hanoi on 5 April.