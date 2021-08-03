Tokyo Olympics: Javelin Thrower Annu Rani Finishes 14th, Fails to Advance

The 28-year-old kept improving with each throw, notching distances of 53.19 and 54.04 in her second and third attempts, respectively but none was good enough to get her a place in the medal round.



Annu's personal best is 63.24m -- a national record she set during the Federation Cup in March.



With the qualifying mark set at 63m, Poland's Maria Andrejczyk, one of the favourites to win gold at Tokyo, topped the 15-woman Group A throw of 65.24m.



Australia's Mackenzie Little, with 62.37m, and China's Lyu Huihui, with 59.22m, followed.