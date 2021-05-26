World Ch’ships: Top Indian Judokas Allege Favouritism in Selection

Leading Indian judo players have alleged favouritism by the Judo Federation of India (JFI) in the selection of a two-member team for next month's World Championships, at which a solitary Asian continental berth for the upcoming Olympic Games is on offer.

"I've been deliberately excluded from the World Championships, which is the last Olympic qualification event. It is unfair on the part of the JFI to pick up two players and drop others without a valid reason. Our efforts to reach out to the federation has proved futile," a player who has been dropped from the team told IANS.

The aggrieved players in their communication to Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday have requested SAI to intervene to sort out the issue. "We are waiting for the response," said the player.