We Are Proud Of You: Kohli, Ashwin To Indian Olympic Athletes

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and ace off-spinner R Ashwin congratulated India's Olympic medallists as well as participants in the Tokyo 2020 Games.

India recorded their highest-ever medals tally at an edition of the Olympics -- seven medals -- and managed to win their first gold medal after 13 years.

"Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the Olympics. Winning and losing is a part of sport, but what matters is you gave your best for the nation. We are so proud of you and I wish you all the very best going forward. Jai Hind," tweeted Kohli, whose team played out a draw in the first Test in England, along with a collage of medal-winning athletes.