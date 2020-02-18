Wayde Van Niekerk Wins First Race This Year on Comeback Trail

Olympics and world 400-metre record-holder Wayde van Niekerk, who has been slowly recovering from a knee injury, won his first race this year in Bloemfontein.

The 27-year-old South African finished first in a 100m race on grass in a hand-timed 10.20 seconds at an unofficial university meet.

Van Niekerk came though the race unscathed in the central city as he eyes the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a chance to defend his 400m title.