'Satisfied With Season': Neeraj After Success at World C'ship & Diamond League

The first Indian to win a track and field gold at the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra followed-up his success in 2021 with another stellar season this year as he bagged medals at the two big international events - the World Championships and the Diamond League finale. Podium finishes at the two events were also firsts for India once again as Neeraj became the first Indian to win a silver at the Athletics' Worlds, and the first to win the prestigious season-ending Diamond League title.

'My team and I are all satisfied with my performance this year,' Neeraj told The Quint while talking about his season.

While the athletics season had started much earlier in the year, Neeraj had paced and planned his comeback after returning to training only by December, following the celebrations of his Tokyo success. Asked about making his season debut in June, Neeraj said - 'I could have started my season earlier but to carry that form and fitness so deep into the season would have been tough. We had a plan and it worked for us. If I was in a position to start earlier also, I may have, but I started training quite late so I needed time.'