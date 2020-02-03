Vinesh, Sindhu, Mary Kom Nominated for BBC Sportswoman of the Year

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, badminton queen PV Sindhu and boxing great MC Mary Kom will compete for the inaugural BBC Indian sportswoman of the year award after being nominated for the honour with two other athletes.

Sprinter Dutee Chand and para-badminton player Manasi Joshi are the other nominees for the award, the winner of which will be announced on 8 March.

The winner will be decided on the basis of public voting, which will be open till 18 February on six BBC vernacular websites.