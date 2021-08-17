Mirabai Chanu: From Almost Quitting After Rio to Handling Tokyo Success

Complete Redemption in Tokyo

While it took Mirabai just a year to bounce back and re-establish her place among the top weightlifters in her category by winning the 2017 World Championships Gold, the real target continued to be an Olympic medal. So while she won a gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018, she elected to withdraw from the Asian Games later in the year to work on an injury and not risk aggravating it.

A decision that may well have been the most wise to take as she managed to peak in the run up to the Tokyo Olympics, which was delayed by a year. In April 2021, she bagged a medal at the Asian Championships, with a world record in the 'clean and jerk' – the same event in which she could not register a lift five years back. In Rio, she could not lift 104 kg but in April, she successfully carried 119 kg on her shoulders and added a little weight of expectations on them as she landed in Tokyo three months later.

Expectations that she fulfilled, finishing second in her event to win India's first silver in women's weightlifting at the Olympics. All done, with a big smile on her face.

"I have worked hard. It is important to stay happy and not drown yourself in sorrow. You should train happily and work hard. That is important. If we want to achieve something and win something, we have to work hard," said Mirabai, smiling ear to ear, during her interview with The Quint.