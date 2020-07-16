IOC Reveals Updated Qualification Process for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

In order to adapt the qualification systems for the remaining places to the new timing of the Games, the qualification system principles were updated, approved by the Qualification Task Force (acting on behalf of the IOC Executive Board) and shared with all the International Federations (IF).

The updates included a number of changes, such as an extended qualification period and new deadlines:

A new qualification deadline of 29 June 2021, based on the Olympic Games starting on 23 July (day of the Opening Ceremony)

The potential extension of sport-specific qualification periods if such an extension respects the qualification period deadline of 29 June 2021

The revised final entries deadline of 5 July 2021

If a qualification system specified age eligibility criteria, the criteria should be extended to cover the new dates, allowing athletes who were eligible in July 2020 to remain eligible in 2021.

All eligibility and age criteria would be at the discretion of the respective IFs.

Athletics, cycling (BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing and Mountain Bike), weightlifting, basketball, judo, rowing, swimming, badminton, skateboarding, taekwondo and wrestling have made minor adjustments to their qualification systems.