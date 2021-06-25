Andy Murray to Lead British Tennis Team in Olympic Gold Defence
Andy Murray is the only men’s player with two gold medals in singles at the Olympics.
Two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray will lead the British tennis team at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team Britain announced on Thursday.
Murray is the only men’s player with two gold medals in singles at the quadrennial event. He beat Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games after topping Roger Federer in straight sets for gold at the 2012 London Olympics.
Besides competing in the singles, Murray, who received a wild card for the Olympics, will also compete in doubles, partnering Joe Salisbury, reports Xinhua.
“The Olympics means a huge amount to me, it’s a massive honour to be able to compete at a fourth Games,” said 34-year-old Murray, who is set to play at the Wimbledon Championships next week after receiving a wild card.
The three-time Grand Slam winner has been struggling to find his way back after being out of competition due to hip and groin injuries for quite some time.
