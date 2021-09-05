Tokyo Paralympics Close With a Message of a World 'Where Differences Shine'

The concept underlying the closing ceremony was "Harmonious Cacophony," while the presentation was meant to convey the idea that Tokyo is a city where difference shines. The organisers referred to the theme as a "world inspired by the Paralympics, one where differences shine".

The idea was to turn the focus towards the 1.5 billion people that are differently-abled and ready to showcase their abilities. The athletes, that were part of the parade, were asked to help prepare a huge tower that the artists finally placed upright to depict the harmoniously engaged people can make things possible.

And the Indian contingent embraced the principle of change as for the first time in the history of such Games, a woman was the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent. Avani Lekhara led the Indian delegation into the stadium. She was the star of the Indian campaign -- the first woman from India to win a gold medal in either Olympics or Paralympic Games.