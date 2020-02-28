Tokyo 2020 Organisers Insist Olympics Will Go Ahead as Planned

Tokyo Olympic organizers and the Japanese government went on the offensive Wednesday after a senior IOC member said the 2020 Games were being threatened by the spread of Coronavirus, with their fate probably decided in the next three months.

Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto abruptly called a news conference to address comments from former International Olympic Committee vice president Dick Pound in an interview with The Associated Press.

"Our basic thoughts are that we will go ahead with the Olympic and Paralympic Games as scheduled," Muto said, speaking in Japanese. "For the time being, the situation of the coronavirus infection is, admittedly, difficult to predict, but we will take measures such that we'll have a safe Olympic and Paralympic Games."